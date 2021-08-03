Titans receiver Julio Jones landed awkwardly during a red-zone drill, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports.

Jones left the field for the training room a few minutes later and did not return, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel appeared unconcerned after practice.

“Yeah, sure,” Vrabel said when asked if Jones is OK. “(Head trainer Todd Toriscelli) said that he wanted to have him go inside. We wanted to get him some team reps, which we did. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and see how he looks.”

Jones had not practiced much in team drills the first four days of training camp.

The Titans traded for Jones this offseason, and the pairing of Jones with A.J. Brown to go along with the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, gives the team’s offense a chance to be one of the best in the league.

Mike Vrabel unconcerned after Julio Jones’ departure from practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk