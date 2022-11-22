After Thursday night’s win over the Packers, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI. On Tuesday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that Downing will remain on the job.

Via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Vrabel told reporters that Downing is in the building and will continue to be the offensive coordinator.

Downing may eventually face a suspension imposed by the NFL. Usually, such action is delayed until after the criminal case has ended.

It means that, most likely through the balance of the 2022 season, nothing will change for the Titans. And it would be naive to assume that the current state of the Tennessee season isn’t a factor.

If they were 3-7, Downing probably would be gone. The fact that they’re 7-3 — and that they had a great offensive showing against the Packers in prime time — helps keep Downing around.

Mike Vrabel: Todd Downing will continue as offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk