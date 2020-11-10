Mike Vrabel: Titans who stepped up in Week 9 earned more snaps

The Tennessee Titans put forth arguably their best defensive effort of the 2020 campaign thus far during the Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears, partly on the strength of impressive performances by some new faces.

With the Titans being short-handed on defense thanks to injuries and roster moves made during the week, players like Breon Borders, Derick Roberson, Desmond King and Teair Tart all stepped up in a big way.

As a result, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that each of those players have earned more snaps moving forward, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online:

“I think all those guys earned more opportunity against the Colts,” Vrabel said. “But it will be important that they don’t spend a whole lot of time in the batter’s box staring at the home run (and) they move on like we always do, whether we win or lose. Our whole focus is making sure these guys are building and trying to earn a larger role.”

Vrabel also expressed how King has already earned respect from the players and coaches after his outstanding debut that occurred after no full practices and only Zoom meetings and a walk-through:

“I think he earned the respect of a lot of people within our organization, our coaches and players and (GM) Jon (Robinson) just by being able to learn everything virtually, come in and have some communication and interaction with the players on Saturday and then going out there and having a lot of snaps and competing and doing a nice job,” Vrabel said of King, formerly with the Chargers. “When you love football, you find ways to do your job …. He’ll earn more snaps based on the job he did yesterday.”

When meeting with the media on Tuesday, Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen had praise for Roberson, Tart and King, also:

.@Titans OLB coach Shane Bowen: Derick Roberson, Jack Crawford had some good rushes on Sunday. We had a bunch of guys step up, including DT Teair Tart, "a big powerful kid" who is learning — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 10, 2020





.@Titans OLB coach Shane Bowen on @DerickJRoberson: He had an injury early, then sickness, that slowed him (at start of season). Glad he's healthy now and "I thought he did a heck of a job (vs Bears). I am proud of him. When he go his opportunity, he answered." — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 10, 2020





.@Titans OLB coach Shane Bowen: Desmond King (@blaqbadger14) went through a walkthrough on Saturday after joining team. Was really pleased with what we saw from him Sunday vs @ChicagoBears and looking forward to seeing him more moving forward vs @Colts — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 10, 2020





The defense could have a new look to it once again in Week 10 if Adoree’ Jackson is able to return, but if not Tennessee should certainly give the aforementioned players more looks on Thursday against the Colts.

Related