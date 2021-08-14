What Mike Vrabel, Titans said after Preseason Week 1 victory

The Tennessee Titans notched an impressive Preseason Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, 23-3, with the team’s defense stealing the show.

It was a great night for the defense overall, which didn’t allow the Falcons to cross the 50-yard line in the first half. Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver stood out above the rest, earning our Player of the Game honors.

On offense, things weren’t as great. The Titans saw solid performances from their quarterbacks, Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley, and a few receivers shined, but the pass protection from the team’s projected reserves was bad.

Tennessee’s kickers had a good night, which will ease fears for now. Tucker McCann nailed all three of his attempts, but one of them (47 yards) was called back following a late hit on him that knocked him out of the game early.

The ones that counted for McCann were from 26 and 42 yards. Sam Ficken was also perfect on the evening, making both of his extra point attempts and his lone field goal try from 44 yards.

After the events of Friday night, the Titans had a lot to talk about. Here’s what head coach Mike Vrabel and select players said about the contest.

Mike Vrabel

QB Logan Woodside

WR Chester Rogers

WR Cameron Batson

LB David Long

