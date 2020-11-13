The Titans’ special teams were a disaster on Thursday night, with Stephen Gostkowski missing his NFL-high eighth field goal this season, and punter Trevor Daniel having one punt shanked and another punt blocked, both setting up Colts touchdowns.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he remains confident in special teams coach Craig Aukerman and special teams assistant Ryan Crowe, but other changes may be coming.

“I think we’re going to have to evaluate everything that we do. We have to be better in all areas,” Vrabel said, via ESPN. “I have confidence in Craig and Ryan and what they do. We’ll continue to hold people accountable and continue to improve. I thought that those guys, I’m very confident they know what they’re doing. I know what they coach, I’m in those meetings and there at practice. We will just keep working and making sure that we start playing better in that area and performing better.”

It won’t be a surprise if the Titans make changes at both punter and kicker this week.

Mike Vrabel: Titans will evaluate everything we do on special teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk