Mike Vrabel: Titans aren’t switching quarterbacks right now

There are enough dots to connect to make it reasonable.

But Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday the team was not considering making a quarterback change. Today.

Via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Vrabel said replacing Marcus Mariota was something they were “not something we’re looking at right now, but that’s something we always consider, every week.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s a more qualified endorsement of his starter than in the past.

Last night, Vrabel downplayed the seriousness of backup Ryan Tannehill wearing his helmet during the loss to the Jaguars, saying he wasn’t close to putting him in the game.

Mariota, of course, could put this mini-controversy to bed by playing better, but his play and the Titans investment in a backup with plenty of experience has made it one.