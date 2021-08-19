Mike Vrabel thought Titans “sucked” at Thursday’s practice

The Buccaneers and Titans had their second day of joint practices on Thursday and things got hot on the field.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown left the field briefly after fighting with Titans cornerback Chris Johnson and there were several other scuffles around the field. The coaches for both teams had warned against fighting before the start of the sessions on Wednesday, but they were less significant to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel than the way his team performed.

Vrabel said “those things come up” during practices and that “our job is to perform football plays” regardless of what else is going on. He didn’t think his team did their job well this time around.

“It sucked,” Vrabel said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “From what I saw, we didn’t do very well offensively. I don’t think we competed like we did yesterday. Probably a lot of reasons. But just not good enough. Clearly they were better today. We’ll see how we respond and take to coaching and play on Saturday.”

There should be less scuffling on Saturday and that might make it easier for the Titans to focus on the things they screwed up on Thursday.

