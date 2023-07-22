Mike Vrabel thinks he can beat Dan Campbell in a fight

There has been an ongoing debate about which NFL coach would win a battle royale. Two of the most likely choices to be the ultimate warrior of NFL coaches are Detroit’s own Dan Campbell and Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans.

The two are former NFL players who did not ignore in the weight room. Vrabel was a defensive end known for being a little scrappy, while Campbell was a physical presence as a tight end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest episode of Bussin’ with the Boys and hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Vrabel’s former players asked him if he could beat Campbell in a fight.

Vrabel’s response, via Titans Wire,

Sure, I think I can beat anybody in a [expletive] fight, except for, like, Jeff Simmons,” Vrabel said with a laugh before going on to recall a battle he had with Campbell when both were players.

Vrabel couldn’t actually recall the situation in which he and Campbell faced off as players, however.

They’re both 47 years old now and have far more important things to do that settle any hypothetical differences in a fight, but having shaken the hands of both men, my money would be on Campbell.

By the way, the interview with Vrabel is worth the listen. Lewan and Compton do a good job extracting interesting information from their former head coach.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire