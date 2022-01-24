The Titans offense didn’t generate enough points in Saturday’s 19-16 loss to the Bengals, but the outing didn’t sour Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Downing’s first season in that job ended with Saturday’s loss and the offense was not as potent throughout the season as the unit had been with Arthur Smith at the helm in 2020. Smith is now the head coach of the Falcons and Vrabel said at a Monday press conference that he didn’t think the change was the reason why quarterback Ryan Tannehill was less effective than he’d been the last two seasons.

“I think Todd does a great job. He’s a great coach,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I think he’s a hard worker. There’s always going to be calls you’d like to have back. There’s plays you’d like to have back. . . . I try to see how guys communicate with each other, the players. Are we all on the same page? Is there good communication? How do we do on third down? How do we in the red zone? I love the relationship that Todd has with the assistant coaches and the players. We’ll all continue to improve.”

Running back Derrick Henry missed nine games with a foot injury and the Titans had wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones dealing with injuries for much of the season, so there are reasons beyond coaching changes to point to for a drop in production. Turning things back around will be a priority for the Titans this offseason.

Mike Vrabel: I think Todd Downing does a great job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk