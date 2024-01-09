Mike Vrabel: Tennessee Titans sack head coach after consecutive losing seasons in NFL

Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a player with the New England Patriots and was named in their Hall of Fame last year

The Tennessee Titans have sacked head coach Mike Vrabel after a second consecutive losing season in the NFL.

The 48-year-old spent six years in charge of the Titans, leading them to the play-offs in three of his first four seasons.

He was named coach of the year for 2021, as Tennessee clinched the top seed in the AFC Conference.

But they have had losing records in each of the past two years, finishing the 2023 season with a 6-11 record.

Although the Titans reached the post-season three times under Vrabel, they won just two of their five play-off games - both upset wins as the sixth seed at the end of the 2019 season.

That put them within one win of the Super Bowl but they lost the AFC Championship game against eventual champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite earning a first-round bye as the top seed two years ago, they fell at their first hurdle, losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan," said the Titans' controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

"As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

"I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision."

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player with the New England Patriots, leaves Tennessee with a record of 54-45 from regular-season games.

He is the third head coach to be sacked since the regular season ended on Sunday, after Arthur Smith (Atlanta Falcons) and Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders).

"I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field," Adams Strunk added.

"Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he's been a strong supporter of the Nashville community."

