Mike Vrabel on Taylor Lewan: You get beat and sometimes that happens

After Arizona’s Chandler Jones beat the brakes off Tennessee to the tune of 5.0 sacks on Sunday, Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan fired off a tweet thanking Jones for “exposing” him.

Jones’ big day was not all Lewan’s fault — far from it. The edge rusher’s first sack, for instance, came from him being unblocked on a bootleg. That’s just bad offensive scheme.

But Jones did beat Lewan around the edge for a pair of sacks on Sunday.

Lewan is returning from tearing his ACL midway through the 2020 season. Still, on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran has to get better.

“You get beat, and sometimes that happens,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We have to improve, and Taylor has to improve. We’ve said this before: In this league, your best players, they have to play good on Sunday for you to win. That’s how this game is set up. And that didn’t happen for us — it happened for Arizona yesterday.”

The Titans go on the road in Week Two to face the Seahawks, which will be another challenge when it comes to pass protection. Seattle sacked Carson Wentz three times and hit him 10 times in Week One.

