Mike Vrabel: Tannehill, Henry are still 'integral parts' of Titans
Head coach Mike Vrabel: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry are still 'integral parts' of Tennessee Titans.
Head coach Mike Vrabel: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry are still 'integral parts' of Tennessee Titans.
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
The Patriots have 11 picks in this year's draft and plenty of needs to address. So, how will it all shake out? A new seven-round NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has New England making some rather interesting decisions.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Anna Davis’ title defense got off to a rough start Wednesday morning at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
The former Chiefs running back says it’s clear why Andy Reid is a better coach than the Patriots’ Bill Belichick.
On Monday morning, Jim Trotter of NFL Media announced that his contract with the league-owned operation would not be renewed. On Tuesday afternoon, Trotter suggested that his repeated questions to Commissioner Roger Goodell about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the NFL Media newsroom played a role in the decision. On Tuesday evening, Goodell rejected that [more]
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
Take a big-picture look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason after winning Super Bowl LVII.
Ryan Poles mentioned a drop-off in free agency, motivating him to look towards the draft to improve the Bears' offensive line.
Had Baylor wanted to keep Kim Mulkey, she would never have left for LSU, which she has in the Final 4.
From a new jersey number to one roster cutdown date, heres a breakdown of the rule changes that were -- and werent -- approved at the NFL owners meetings.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara didnt hold back when discussing the possibility of the NFL flexing teams into Thursday Night Football games during the season.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
This is the assist of the season.