Mike Vrabel talks Titans’ QB competition between Will Levis, Malik Willis

Arguably the biggest position battle currently happening at Tennessee Titans training camp is going on between two young quarterbacks who probably won’t see the field in 2023 if everything goes according to plan.

Tennessee’s battle for the backup quarterback job is among the most talked about when it comes to the casual fan and/or national media members who don’t exactly have an accurate pulse on the team.

The best-case scenario for the Titans would be for both Will Levis and Malik Willis to look good enough for Tennessee to keep both on the roster in order to continue developing and preparing for what could end up being an epic starting quarterback battle in 2024.

However, for right now, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is more concerned with simply getting his young quarterbacks to stack good days together.

“I think it’s been great, I think that they all push each other, and again you see them get excited for each other and you’re allowed to do that and still compete, and still want to try and win the competition,” Vrabel said, per AtoZ Sports’ Buck Reising. “So, I think they’ve both done some really good things, and there’s some plays that both of them would like to have back. Again, one day isn’t going to make or break anything… I like where both of them are at. I guess it’s nice to have two young guys here who we can develop and work with.”

In the latest update in the competition, both Willis and Levis had a good day on Monday, but it was Levis who shined especially, tossing five touchdowns in red-zone periods while displaying good ball placement and arm strength.

Levis continues to work as the No. 3 mostly, though, but he was rotating with Willis a bit in that No. 2 role and may continue to inch his way in if he keeps playing at the level we saw on Monday.

At the end of the day, we’re far from settling any of these position battles in training camp, and we still have the preseason to come. So take each of these updates for what they are and leave it at that.

Living and dying on every practice rep that becomes available on social media is one of the easiest ways to set yourself up for disappointment, especially when it comes to this particular competition. Both of these quarterbacks deserve patience and a fair shot to prove themselves.

As much as we would love to fast forward to the end result, only time and patience will be able to provide the answer to how this one plays out.

