Mike Vrabel takes friendly jab at Tom Brady's golf performance in 'The Match'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a rollercoaster ride during last month's charity golf event alongside Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Brady started out awful, and he and Mickelson quickly fell behind Woods and Manning as a result. Making matters worse for Brady was he also split the backside of his pants, which was a little embarrassing.

He eventually replaced the pants, but more importantly, his game started to improve toward the end of the front nine.

The former New England Patriots quarterback hit the best shot of the 'The Match' when he holed out for birdie from 100-plus yards out on hole No. 7. The shot served as a catalyst for Brady as his team nearly pulled off a late comeback before ultimately losing to Woods and Manning.

Tennessee Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel recently joined NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" for a fun interview, and he couldn't resist joking about Brady's wild day on the golf course.

"Right now after watching Tom golf, I wish we were best friends. I wish we golfed every day, for a lot of money, after watching that debacle," Vrabel said with a smile on his face.

And what about Brady's pants mishap?

"He was so in shock that he actualy hit a good shot that he (expletive) his pants and his pants burst," Vrabel said. "He was so nervous to start."

Vrabel did have some praise for Brady's golf game, too.

"But he is a good player," Vrabel admitted. "Last year I played in his Lake Tahoe event and you had to putt out everything. You're sitting there, and you're putting a 2-foot putt, and you're like, 'Are you kidding me? This is nuts.'"

Brady and Vrabel were two of the most competitive players when they played for the Patriots, and watching them golf together - along with the inevitable trash talk - would no doubt be entertaining.

