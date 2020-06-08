Mike Vrabel sheds light on FaceTime call with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman

Perhaps the peak of Tom Brady-mania this NFL offseason was when the ex-New England Patriots quarterback attended a Syracuse basketball game with Julian Edelman and Jimmy Fallon in March.

Edelman fueled speculation about Brady returning to the Patriots when he said, "He's coming back!" in front of the camera for the world to see.

Then there was talk about Brady heading to the Tennessee Titans when he and Edelman were caught FaceTiming with Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel.

Of course, neither of those theories turned out to be true. It turned out that it was just Vrabel chatting with two of his good friends, and Brady eventually signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vrabel recently caught up with NBC Sports Boston's "Camera Guys" and shed some light on what his conversation with Brady and Edelman consisted of.

"Well I was at the combine, and we get CBS on TV," said Vrabel. "We're watching the combine, watching the guys work out. I look up there, and they're showing Tom and Julian. So I texted them real quick. I said, 'Hey, did you guys get highlights for the basketball game?' Because it looked like their hair was like blonde.

So then of course they immediately are mad and so they want to like, yell at me because I texted them something funny. So they FaceTimed me and we're sitting there laughing and talking. Jules is sitting there yelling into the phone as loud as he possibly can, and that's how it all went down. Just like it would any other time. Just laughing and joking.

So there you have it. It was just some friendly banter between good friends and former teammates, plus a roasting of Brady and Edelman's hair.

We may never know just how close - if at all -- Brady was to becoming a Tennessee Titan. But it sounds like the infamous FaceTime call had nothing to do with football, and everything to do with guys just being guys.

Vrabel also talked with The Camera Guys about the time he trolled Bill Belichick by wearing a Giants helmet to practice, his thoughts on Brady's "The Match" performance, and much more.

Check out the full interview below:

