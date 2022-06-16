The Titans traded away wide receiver A.J. Brown with the expectation that first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks could step in for him immediately. The early returns aren’t looking great.

Burks had to sit out at Organized Team Activities as he dealt with problems related to asthma, and he has missed practices in minicamp as well.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks is “unavailable” without giving any specific explanation of what the issue is.

A first-round draft pick is a long-term investment, and it’s way too early to draw any conclusions about what kind of investment Burks will prove to be. But it has to be a disappointment that Burks isn’t able to participate during the offseason, given what high hopes the Titans have for him.

Mike Vrabel says first-round receiver Treylon Burks has been “unavailable” at minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk