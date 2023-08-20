What Mike Vrabel said about Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots canceling joint practices

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the New England Patriots communicated on Saturday night that they were canceling this week's joint practices in Nashville in the wake of a frightening injury suffered by Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

After the injury, the Patriots' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers was halted in the fourth quarter. The Patriots said Sunday that Bolden had been released from the hospital.

The Titans and Patriots were scheduled to practice together Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of Friday's preseason game at Nissan Stadium.

"Would have loved to have worked with them," Vrabel said, "but obviously understand that things come up. … We'll practice and we'll get work in and see where we are at the end of the week."

Vrabel said the Titans wish Bolden well: "We understand what can happen in this game, unfortunately."

The Titans spent last week in Minnesota practicing with the Vikings for two days in advance of their preseason game which the Titans won 24-16 on Saturday.

