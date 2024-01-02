Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill will start if Will Levis can't

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is uncertain whether Will Levis will be able to practice Wednesday much less play Sunday. The rookie quarterback injured his foot in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

"We’ll see," Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. "We'll evaluate that through the week, and we'll see how practice goes, and then we'll prepare accordingly and make sure that we give everybody the best opportunity to win the football game. We'll see when he's healthy as they work through treatment today and practice and treatment through the week."

Vrabel said veteran Ryan Tannehill, and not Malik Willis, will start against the Jaguars if Levis can't play.

Levis injured his left ankle on the final play of the Week 15 game against the Texans and missed the Week 16 game against the Seahawks that Tannehill started. Levis injured his right foot in the second quarter against the Texans on Sunday and was carted to the training room.

"Everybody feels a little bit better [physically] after some treatment and time and recovery," Vrabel said when asked how Levis was feeling today. "We'll see who is available and where we can go."

In nine starts this season, Levis has thrown for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, with a passer rating of 84.2. He's been sacked 28 times.