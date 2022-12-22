Reports on Wednesday indicated that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss the rest of the regular season, but head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t ready to confirm that at this point.

Vrabel told reporters on Thursday that Tannehill will not play against the Texans this Saturday because of the ankle injury that knocked him out for a portion of last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Vrabel said that he would not be giving an injury report for Week 17, so any further word on Tannehill’s condition will have to wait.

Rookie Malik Willis will make his third start of the year in place of Tannehill. Vrabel was asked about how Willis has done in practice this week.

“Good. I think the leadership and his grasp of what we’re doing and the game plan has been good,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We have to go out and be ready to play and execute. That’s the most important thing. Try to focus each and every week to prepare as a starter and I think he’s excited for the opportunity.”

Vrabel said that guard Nate Davis (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), center Ben Jones (concussion), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), and cornerback Josh Thompson (concussion) are also out this weekend. He also said there’s optimism that wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Tre Avery will be cleared from the concussion protocol after full practice sessions on Thursday.

Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill out Saturday, no injury report for Week 17 yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk