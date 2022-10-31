Mike Vrabel on Ryan Tannehill: We’ll see where he is Wednesday

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not play in Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Texans after missing practice time last week due to an ankle injury and an illness.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t offer much of an update about Tannehill’s condition. He was asked about where things stand with the quarterback as the Titans turn their attention toward their Sunday night game against the Chiefs and said only that the team will have a better idea about that after Wednesday’s practice.

Rookie Malik Willis got the start in Tannehill’s place and spent most of the day handing the ball off to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard. That proved to be a good plan as the Titans posted more than 300 rushing yards in the win and Willis only had to throw one pass in the second half.

That strategy probably wouldn’t work as well against the Chiefs, so plenty of people will join Vrabel in looking to see where things stand with Tannehill in a couple of days.

