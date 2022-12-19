Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill will work extremely hard to find a way to play on Saturday

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed a series during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury. But he was able to come back and finish the game with his ankle heavily taped.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t say specifically whether or not Tannehill will be able to play in Tennessee’s Week 15 matchup with Houston.

“He’ll work extremely hard to get back and find a way to make the game, like he always has,” Vrabel said in his Monday press conference, adding that he’d never question Tannehill’s toughness or willingness to do what it takes to play.

Tannehill finished Sunday’s game 15-of-22 passing for 165 yards with an interception. He also had a 1-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left on a QB sneak.

If Tannehill is healthy, he’ll play, Vrabel said. Though he did note the progress rookie quarterback Malik Willis has made throughout the season.

“I think Malik has put a lot of work into the show team and trying to play the game and command the huddle and do all the things we’ve talked about — how he needs to try to develop during the week when there aren’t a lot of reps,” Vrabel said. “And he did that. … We’re always trying to coach him and I think he’s learned from those opportunities. And I think he was ready to go in the game and try to help us yesterday.”

Willis was 3-of-4 for 20 yards and rushed for 8 yards in his limited action.

The Titans beat Houston 17-10 earlier this season, rushing for 314 yards as a team during the contest.

