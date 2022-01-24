Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished his 2021 postseason campaign with an ugly stat line, completing 15-of-24 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions on Saturday.

That performance has caused some to question Tannehill and his future with Tennessee. But head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t sound like someone who’s given up on his QB1 in his season-ending press conference on Monday.

Via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean, Vrabel said Tannehill has “elite toughness” before describing the quarterback’s other positive qualities.

“We have to be great around him, but he’s shown signs of accuracy, of decision-making, to the ability to extend plays and to scramble, and leadership,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Those are all things that you look for in a quarterback, and Ryan showed us that. Unfortunately, we turned the ball over on Saturday.”

In his second full season as the Titans’ starting quarterback, Tannehill completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions — doubling his picks total from 2020.

The Titans have a should foundation with their offense that’s built around running back Derrick Henry. But they’ll need Tannehill to play at a higher level the next time the club reaches the postseason.

Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill has “elite toughness” and many qualities you look for in a QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk