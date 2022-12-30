Mike Vrabel: Roughing the passer is a judgment call, there was bad judgment Thursday night

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice was penalized for roughing Dak Prescott on a short completion. Rice appeared to be flagged for landing with his full body weight on Prescott and the Cowboys went on to score a touchdown that put them up 24-13 in the fourth quarter.

On the next drive, Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland hit Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs in a similar fashion but there was no flag thrown. After the 27-13 loss was over, Vrabel, who is on the league’s Competition Committee, was asked about those two calls.

“Those are judgment calls and I think that was bad judgment,” Vrabel said.

The call may not have led to any difference in the outcome of Thursday’s game, but it may lead to further commentary from Vrabel via email or during meetings of the Competition Committee this offseason.

