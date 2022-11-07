Mike Vrabel reacts to Titans' loss to Chiefs on 'SNF'
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
There were a pair of reports concerning free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Sunday’s games. One said that he’s expected to be fully cleared medically to return from last year’s torn ACL by the end of the week and the other concerned the Cowboys’ interest in adding him to their receiving corps. [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel recapped the team's 20-17 overtime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium.
The 49ers took the first step Monday toward getting some of their injured players back in action.
The #Chiefs have a leg up on the competition in the AFC West standings after defeating the #Titans in Week 9. | from @WesleyRoesch
As the 49ers return from their bye week, the club has made a few roster moves. San Francisco announced running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz have all been designated to return from injured reserve and have had their practice windows opened. Mitchell has been out since suffering a sprained MCL during the [more]
Here's how the NFL national media are reacting to Bears QB Justin Fields' record-setting performance against the Dolphins:
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are expected to stick with PJ Walker for their Week 10 matchup against the Falcons.
Report: #Bills expect Josh Allen to be limited in practice ahead of #Vikings meeting:
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game. It also could potentially keep him from [more]
Caroline Garcia claimed the last opening in the season-ending event with a thrilling round-robin victory.
Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick.
Montreal Canadiens' forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games for a dangerous hit on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.