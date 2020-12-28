Mike Vrabel: None of it was good enough

The Titans were able to rally from a 19-0 deficit to a five-point one when Ryan Tannehill ran for a 45-yard touchdown three minutes into the third quarter, but it didn’t take long for things to start moving in the right direction.

Packers running back Aaron Jones picked up 59 yards running down the sideline on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the third quarter and the Packers scored a few plays later. Replays showed that Jones stepped out of bounds well before the end of the play, which Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said was “unfortunate” because they didn’t get a clear replay in time to challenge.

Vrabel also noted that he wished the defense “would have been able to tackle him and set the edge when we had him in the backfield.” Mistakes like that and not officiating were Vrabel’s focus after the 40-14 loss.

“We weren’t able to play physical enough and stop the run,” Vrabel said, via Michael Hogan of SI.com. “We kicked the ball out of bounds to start the game. Turnovers. . . . None of it was good enough and we’ll have to go back and coach and practice and be ready to go win a game.”

The Titans will close out the regular season against the Texans. A win in that game or a Colts loss would make them AFC South champions while losses by the Ravens or Dolphins would offer another route into the postseason.

