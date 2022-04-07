Mike Vrabel: A.J. Brown isn’t going on the trade block “as long as I’m the head coach”

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said last week at the owners meetings that the team has not received calls about receiver A.J. Brown, and added that “our intention is . . . we are going to keep him in Nashville.”

Of course, Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson six days before the team dealt the quarterback to the Broncos in a blockbuster deal that was in the works for weeks. That combined with trades of star receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill this offseason have not stopped rumors of a possible trade involving Brown.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel attempted to quiet the talk Thursday while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show after Eisen asked whether Brown was “on the trade block.”

“Not as long as I’m the head coach,” Vrabel said. “I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I’m the head coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team.”

The Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has spent three seasons in Tennessee, and now, entering the final year of his deal, Brown is looking for long-term security.

Adams, Hill and Stefon Diggs all have received megadeals this offseason, resetting the receiver market. The Titans will have to pay Brown if they want to keep Brown.

Brown, 24, made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns through three seasons.

The Titans added Robert Woods to pair with Brown this season, giving the Titans the potential to have one of the best wideout duos in the NFL.

