Mike Vrabel isn't here for foolishness this season. Just ask Jamarco Jones | Estes

So there goes Jamarco Jones. Feels like we hardly knew him.

The offensive lineman’s Tennessee Titans tenure won’t show up in the statistics: One season injured, one healthy week of training camp. Not much to go by.

We’ll remember the pugilism, though.

There was Tuesday’s practice scrap with Jeffery Simmons, of all people, and how angrily Mike Vrabel responded. The Titans’ coach immediately kicked both players out of practice — they conditioned on the side — and refused to talk about it later with the media.

Then Thursday morning, Jones nearly started another fight with the entire defense by laying into linebacker Chance Campbell. The vicious blindside block would have been flagged in a game.

Hours later, the Titans announced they had released Jones.

“We don’t want to practice like that,” Vrabel had said.

Pretty easy to connect the dots on this one. While NFL teams don’t have to waste time putting up with troublesome influences, this was still a bold statement by Vrabel so early in camp.

Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (73) lines up against Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) at the Tennessee Titans practice facility, Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Jones is replaceable, but he’s someone the Titans could have used. Less than a week ago, he was the player most likely to be the Titans’ right tackle in place of suspended Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Up until his bout with Simmons, Jones had been practicing with the No. 1 offense. The Titans cut a player who’d been highly likely to make the team, if not start the regular-season opener in New Orleans.

Such context, I’d imagine, contributed to the example Vrabel is making to his locker room.

So might this:

The Titans will carry a seven-game losing streak into that Saints game.

Vrabel is 48-34 as the Titans’ coach. He was the league’s coach of the year in 2021. He won Super Bowls (plural) as a player.

He is unaccustomed to seven-game losing streaks. And he has had to sit all offseason with one. Meanwhile, much of the league has been hyping the surging Jacksonville Jaguars as the new darlings of the AFC South, dismissing the Titans as spiraling back into mediocrity.

You’d understand these Titans being in a bad mood, Vrabel first among them.

Then training camp starts and Jones wants to fight teammates and the Titans’ remade offensive line is stinking up the field. Smelling like, as Vrabel eloquently described the unit's shoddy pass protection, “(expletive) through a brass horn.”

The Titans’ signing of veteran free agent Chris Hubbard — who now seems all but certain to be the season-opening right tackle — soon after the first practice was a strong hint that they weren’t eager to rely solely on Jones.

His subsequent failure, more than anything, was a failure to read the room and his coach.

Other Titans won’t make the same mistake.

It’s crystal clear: Vrabel isn’t here for the (expletive) this season.

