Mike Vrabel hasn't decided who will back up Ryan Tannehill

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday night that he loved the way quarterback Malik Willis competed while playing almost the entire game against the Patriots, but Willis hasn't sewn up the No. 2 job behind Ryan Tannehill.

Second-round pick Will Levis has missed the last two games with a thigh injury, but Vrabel said Levis is expected back this week and that he has not seen enough to decide on who will open the season on the second rung of the depth chart.

"I don’t think so," Vrabel said, via the team's website. "As it stands now, with Will's availability, and we'll get him back this week. But I thought that Malik took a big step yesterday. Unfortunately, you have the turnovers, but there was a lot of cool stuff that happened after that. . . . Malik has to make some better decisions and we'll see where Will's at this week."

Tannehill played three snaps Friday before giving way to Willis. The 2022 third-round pick was 15-of-20 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but the two interceptions he threw will obviously have some weight in Vrabel's ultimate decision.