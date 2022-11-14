Mike Vrabel had serious anxiety when he learned Randy Bullock was injured pregame

Charean Williams
·1 min read

Titans kicker Randy Bullock hurt himself in pregame warmups. The team initially believed he would not be available to kick in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

That left Titans coach Mike Vrabel with some serious anxiety.

“How much of a concern [is it] when you don’t have your kicker 10 minutes before the game?” Vrabel asked rhetorically, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “A shit ton.”

Punter Ryan Stonehouse, the holder on place kicks, would have filled in as the kicker with quarterback Ryan Tannehill as the holder.

But Bullock kicked two extra points and a 35-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining in the Titans’ 17-10 win. He kicked off on the team’s first kickoff late in the first half but got the ball only to the Denver 18, so Stonehouse took over for the team’s other three kickoffs. Two of Stonehouse’s kickoffs were touchbacks.

It is unclear what Bullock’s injury is or what his status is for this week as the Titans play the Packers on Thursday night.

Stonehouse had a great day at his regular job, with a 54-yard average on his eight punts, including one that rolled dead at the 4-yard line and another that was downed at the 5.

