Mike Vrabel’s funny response when asked about Titans signing DeAndre Hopkins

While the NFL world was losing its mind over the Tennessee Titans’ expected signing of DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel was enjoying a round of golf at the American Century Championship.

Thankfully, someone got a hold of Vrabes during the event shortly after news broke of the team’s two-year, $26 million deal (up to $32 million with incentives) with the veteran wideout and asked him if he had heard.

Of course, being the head coach, Vrabel was all over it already and admitted he knew a few days ago that Hopkins was coming to Nashville.

“No, I did know the news, I’m the head coach, I knew the news” Vrabel said. “Actually, I knew the news yesterday.”

I dunno if you’ve heard the news that DHop is signing with your Titans @CoachVrabel50.. "I actually knew the news yesterday" 😂😂 You’ve been sandbagging us ALL DAY pic.twitter.com/mJCfFyX3OD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 16, 2023

Vrabel keeping something secret? You don’t say!

While he didn’t really show it there, Vrabes must be thrilled with his team’s acquisition, as it seriously bolsters the Titans’ wide receivers room, which was Tennessee’s biggest weakness ahead of 2023.

