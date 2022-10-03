Mike Vrabel explains why Treylon Burks didn’t exit field after injury

During the Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a foot injury that forced his early exit from the game.

However, before he could exit, Burks, who was clearly hobbled, got stuck on the field for one more play after sustaining the injury. He would be helped off the field after the play and was carted to the locker room.

At the time, Titans fans and media were puzzled as to why Burks wasn’t taken off the field when he was clearly hurt. Head coach Mike Vrabel explained what happened after the game.

“We ask all players outside of two-minute that, if you can’t play the next play, to take a knee,” Vrabel explained. “That’s a safety thing so that they are taking a knee and they stop the play, and then we can get — first of all, we can look at you, and we can give you medical attention, and then we can get a sub in. He was in the huddle. Cody [Hollister] ran out there, and we just felt like — I felt like that we needed to get Cody back out so they didn’t stand over the ball and force us to burn a timeout or a five-yard penalty, delay of game, substitution. So outside of two minutes, we’re asking guys that, if they can’t play the next play physically is to take a knee. I know that guys don’t like to do that. This is not anything to do with their courage or their toughness, but it’s about being able to operate and get the next guy in there and make sure that we’re doing everything we can do to look at your health.”

So, it appears the error was on the rookie’s part, as he should’ve gone down to one knee to stop play and get himself off the field without incident.

While we don’t know the severity of Burks’ injury, he was spotted on crutches and in a walking boot while exiting the locker room after the game. Right now, it doesn’t look good for the rookie.

