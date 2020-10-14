Mike Vrabel: Everyone in Titans organization will get a game ball

At one point in the not-too-distant past, it seemed like everyone working for the Titans would get COVID-19. Instead, they’ll all be getting a game ball from Tuesday night’s impressive 42-16 victory over the Bills.

Coach Mike Vrabel announced at his post-game press conference that all members of the organization will receive the honor — all players on the active roster and the practice squad, all cafeteria workers, every member of the cleaning crew. Everyone.

The team has been through plenty the past two 16 days, capped by a very real belief in league circles last week that the league would impose “historic” punishment on the Titans for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Apart from Tuesday’s win, the best news could be that the NFL apparently won’t punish the Titans at all, a notion punctuated by the Commissioner’s comment to Jay Feely of CBS that no one from the Titans “willingly” broke the rules.

And so the Titans apparently have crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of s-it smelling foulness I can’t even imagine. They’re also 4-0, thanks to their most impressive win of the season, by far.

