Mike Vrabel: Every year is a new year and everybody starts over

The Titans began last season 2-4 and then 4-5 before getting it together. They found a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and reached the AFC Championship Game.

Tennessee’s unexpected season ended in a 35-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Last season offers no guarantees for this season, though.

“Every year is a new year. That’s what I learned in the National Football League as a player and a coach,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on a conference call to promote the American Century Championship, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Everybody starts back over. There’s free agency, and you add players and you lose players. There’s the draft, and player acquisitions.

“I would say that we had as good a virtual offseason as I could have expected. . . . I am somewhat happy that we aren’t a new staff. This staff has been together, the players, the nucleus has been on it going on three years, and I am hopeful when it is safe to go back out there that we will be able to pick up where we left off and continue to try and build a football team.”

The Titans have 13-1 odds to win the AFC Championship and 30-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

