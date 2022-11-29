Mike Vrabel: Eagles are 'best team in the National Football League' right now
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Green Bay Packers are waiving former first-round pick Johnathan Abram and with teams stocking up on depth, should the Philadelphia Eagles have interest?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lands in the top 10 of an ESPN ranking of the top 25 Under 25
The Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings saw boosts to their statuses in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings.
Don't read too much into Pittsburgh's win on Monday night.
Adrian Phillips is well aware of what went down the last time the Patriots faced the Bills, their opponent in a crucial Thursday night matchup.
Check out how the defenses stack up in our Week 13 fantasy rankings.
Both USMNT and Iran face elimination in today’s crucial World Cup game — here’s how to watch the match online for free
Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the USMNT advanced to the World Cup's Round of 16.
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. It's pretty simple for the U.S. If the Americans win, they're through to the Round of 16.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
The win over Iran clinched the USMNT a Saturday date with the Netherlands, and ended an agonizing wait.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for its role in the tunnel incident in Ann Arbor last month. The “grown-ups,” Tom Izzo said, aren’t being blamed enough.