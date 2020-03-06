When Tom Brady was seen talking on FaceTime with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, it made to immediate speculation that Brady will sign with Tennessee. But Vrabel says people are reading too much into it.

Vrabel, who was Brady’s teammate in New England for eight seasons, said on NFL Network that he was just having a chat with an old friend.

“Well, it would be no different than a conversation you would have with two of your girlfriends on a weekend,” Vrabel said, via the Providence Journal. “My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady — training camp at Rhode Island, at Parente’s. We’d go to practice and bunch of us would go out to the bar at Parente’s after practice and that’s where a lot of those friendships were made. Those friendships aren’t going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I’m a head coach and he’s a quarterback with an expiring contract.”

The Titans have more than $50 million in cap space for 2020, and with Ryan Tannehill set to become a free agent, Tennessee is going to need to sign a quarterback. It wouldn’t be a shock if Vrabel were to convince his old teammate to come to Tennessee, even if he says that wasn’t the topic of their last conversation.

Mike Vrabel downplays FaceTime with Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk