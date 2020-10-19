Titans running back Derrick Henry was an unstoppable force in Nashville on Sunday.

Henry ran 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime of the 42-36 win over the Texans. He took a Ryan Tannehill pass 53 yards to set up that score and his first touchdown was a 94-yard jaunt down the field that made him the fifth player in history with multiple runs of 90 or more yards.

The running back’s exploits helped bail out the Texans on a day when they gave up a 21-7 lead and fell behind in the fourth quarter. After the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel credited Henry with allowing them to avoid a defeat.

“I mean, just obviously we all witnessed somebody taking a game over when we had it,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “He put us on his back and carried us.”

Henry deflected the praise from his coach and others.

“We’re 5-0 playing good team football no matter what,” Henry said. “No matter how the game is going, we’re going to stay together and finish games. Just happy to be on this team. All my teammates are doing an incredible job, and hats off to them. Ain’t nothing about me.”

No one would begrudge Henry a chance to beat his own drum after a game like this one, but there’s not much need with so many others doing it for him.

Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry put us on his back and carried us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk