Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry looked great in practice, real test is game speed

Titans running back Derrick Henry was on the field for Tuesday’s practice and head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Thursday press conference that he looked great after sitting out last Sunday’s game against the Saints with the hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for several weeks.

Vrabel cautioned that practice is only part of the puzzle, however. He said that the real test of how his hamstring is doing comes when the speed increases during a game.

The only way to test that will be on Sunday against the Texans, so Vrabel’s comments suggest the team expects to have Henry back. Getting him healthy for this weekend was thought to be the reason why the Titans sat him last weekend because their path to the playoffs wasn’t much different if they won both games or if they just beat Houston in Week 17. They needed a Steelers loss in both circumstances and got it when the Jets beat Pittsburgh last Sunday.

Vrabel also said that he expects wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) to practice Thursday. Both players have missed the last three games.