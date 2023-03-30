Mike Vrabel: Of course we expect Ryan Tannehill to be our QB in 2023

At the scouting combine last month, new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon told reporters that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is under contract and the club is excited about moving forward with him.

Given that Tannehill has a $36.6 million cap hit in 2023, there has been some question as to whether or not Tennessee might move on from the quarterback.

While there’s still some possibility of that happening, head coach Mike Vrabel was fairly definitive earlier this week when asked if he expects Tannehill to be the team’s QB in 2023.

“Of course. Of course, we do,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We are in March, and we are continuing to build a football team, the best football team we can. And Ryan is getting healthy. He has been putting the work in. It is good to see him around the building. So yeah, we always expect that.”

However, that’s not all Vrabel said.

“But to make predictions — I think I have been through this last year [with receiver A.J. Brown] — I am not going to commit to anybody being on our roster in September,” Vrabel added. “I’ve seen it change too quickly. Of course, we want Ryan as our quarterback, and everybody else that has helped us win. That is what we want.”

Tannehill has been Tennessee’s starter since midway through the 2019 season. He helped lead the club to the AFC Championship Game that season. But the Titans have not have not won a playoff game since.

The club finished 7-10 in 2022 with Tannehill missing five games due to injury. He finished the season with a 65.2 percent completion rate, 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

