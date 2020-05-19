Would Mike Vrabel consider taking over when Bill Belichick steps down?

Editor's note: In the coming weeks our Patriots insiders will be speaking with beat writers from around the NFL to get an outside view on what the future holds for the Patriots. Today's team: The Tennessee Titans with Joe Rexrode of The Athletic Nashville.

The Tom Brady era in New England may be over, but there's no sign of Bill Belichick ending his reign as Patriots head coach any time soon.

One day, though, that time will come. The question is, who will be trusted to take Belichick's place? Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has long been considered a top candidate, but another potential option could be one of Belichick's former players.

Mike Vrabel has done a solid job as head coach of the Tennessee Titans over the last couple of seasons and could be a fit for the Patriots job when Belichick eventually decides to step down. On the latest edition of Patriots Opposing Views, Phil Perry asks Joe Rexrode of The Athletic Nashville whether Vrabel-to-New England is a real possibility someday down the road.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

"That's a great question. I think that he really likes his relationship with (Titans GM) Jon Robinson, he likes it here ... He has a son playing football up there that make it a little more enticing; Tyler (Vrabel) is a tackle at Boston College ...

"It's tough because I do think he likes it here, but you're talking about one of the great organizations in sports and a place that was home to him. I would think that he would have to give it serious consideration. I think his relationship with Robert Kraft would probably have a lot to say about that."

Vrabel seems content where he is, but as Rexrode notes, the Patriots' head coaching job may just be too good to pass up.

It'll probably be a while before we have a real discussion about Belichick's successor, but we can expect Vrabel to be on the shortlist of candidates whenever that time comes. Of course, he'll likely have plenty of competition for the prestigious role.

Would Mike Vrabel consider taking over when Bill Belichick steps down? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston