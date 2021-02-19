The Titans made only 19 sacks last season. Somehow, some way, the team vows to improve its pass rush.

Signing J.J. Watt would be a good start.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel was on the Texans’ defensive staff for four seasons, the first three of those as linebackers coach and then as defensive coordinator in 2017. By all accounts, Watt liked Vrabel and Vrabel liked Watt.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson confirmed earlier this week the team has had contact with Watt.

Vrabel was asked Thursday night about the risk vs. reward of signing Watt.

“A lot goes into player acquisition, from cost to fit to need,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We’ve had discussion on J.J.”

Vrabel said the Titans could address edge rushers in free agency and the draft. They should. They need more help than one player would bring, even Watt.

Mike Vrabel confirms discussions about J.J. Watt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk