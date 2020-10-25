Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed four kicks in the season opener, but came back to make a game-winning field goal against the Broncos.

Gostkowski made his first four kicks against the Steelers on Sunday, but the last one eluded him. Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to play and the Titans lost 27-24 to Pittsburgh in a matchup of 5-0 teams.

Gostkowski also missed two field goals in a Week Six overtime win against the Texans, but none of the misses have shaken head coach Mike Vrabel’s belief in his kicker.

“Confident that he’ll make the next one,” Vrabel said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

Gostkowski is now 10-of-16 on field goals and 18-of-20 on extra points for the season.

Mike Vrabel confident Stephen Gostkowski will make the next one originally appeared on Pro Football Talk