Mike Vrabel: It’s Captain Obvious, but we have to take care of the football

After starting the season 8-2, the Titans have lost three of their last four games to fall to 9-5 on the season.

The club is still in control of its own outcome for the AFC South. If Tennessee defeats San Francisco, Miami, and Houston, then the team will host a playoff game in January.

But to get there, the Titans undoubtedly have to cut down on their turnovers.

Over the first 10 games of the season, Tennessee had just 12 giveaways.

They have 13 in their last three losses over the last four weeks — including four in Sunday’s 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw an interception and lost a fumble. Tight end Anthony Firkser lost a fumble too, as did receiver Racer McMath.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said Tennessee’s biggest problem is the giveaways.

“It’s just turning the ball over — unless you guys see something different,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “There’s always something to correct, but really, a lot of these things come down to our ability to take care of the football and finding ways to create turnovers. That’s where defensively, we have to go. … So, to me, it comes down to taking care of the football. Captain Obvious, but that’s really what it is.”

The Titans have a short turnaround this week as they play on Thursday night against the 49ers. If the turnover issues continue, then the Titans could give the Colts an opening to get back into contention for the AFC South title.

