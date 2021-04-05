The Titans struggled defensively in 2020 and have made some moves to improve the unit.

In the unit’s front seven, Tennessee brought in Bud Dupree and Denico Autry to boost the club’s pass rush. The Titans recorded just 19 sacks in 2020 and allowed a third-down conversion rate of 52 percent.

“I think these guys are instinctive players that have made plays and been productive throughout the course of their careers,” Vrabel said via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com. “We enjoyed the visits that we had with them, coached against those guys and watched them from afar and always respected how they played. Certainly they’re difficult to prepare for. Denico, we saw two times a year. Bud, not quite as much, but we studied him extensively coming out and the impact that he has made for the Steelers as well.”

Autry was on the Colts for the last three seasons, making 20.0 sacks in 40 games for the club. He appeared in 14 games during the 2020 season, making 7.5 sacks nine tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits.

Dupree tore his ACL midway through last season, but still had 8.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles, and 15 quarterback hits in 11 games. He’s recorded a total of 39.5 sacks since the Steelers selected him at No. 22 overall in 2015.

Mike Vrabel: Bud Dupree, Denico Autry have been productive in their careers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk