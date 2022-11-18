An impressive win over the Packers has been tempered by the DUI arrest of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. While DUI incidents aren’t exactly unprecedented, this one raises the obvious question of whether Downing had alcohol on the team plane or bus, in violation of league rules.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that he has been in touch with Downing, owner Amy Adams Strunk, G.M. Jon Robinson, and the NFL. Vrabel said that an internal investigation is ongoing.

“We all have a great responsibility as members of this community,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel also said he won’t be able to comment on whether alcohol was present on the plane, given the pending investigation.

The NFL has separately said it is investigation the situation. The league prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses.

Mike Vrabel addresses Todd Downing DUI arrest, declines comment on whether alcohol was on plane originally appeared on Pro Football Talk