Mike Tyson's Medical State Revealed Following Health Scare

Following reports of Mike Tyson's medical emergency, a rep for the boxer has confirmed the news. The boxer is currently recovering from the incident.

As The Blast reported, Tyson, 57, was flying from Miami to Los Angeles when he had the medical scare.

Mike Tyson Is Recovering From Health Scare

According to an eyewitness who spoke to In Touch Weekly, “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane, and paramedics boarded. Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens."

"There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures," the bystander added. "He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down."

The eyewitness continued, "He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we want to make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘ Mike Tyson ’ and she nodded her head yes."

Mike Tyson Suffered An 'Ulcer Flare-Up'

Now, a representative for the professional boxer is speaking out, telling PEOPLE magazine, "Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great" after "he became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up [SIC] 30 minutes before landing."

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," his rep added.

While In Touch Weekly reported on the “apparent medical scare” over the weekend, Tyson’s rep claimed it was “false reporting that his medical attention caused” a delay before takeoff.

It was, instead, “due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul

The health scare comes months ahead of his scheduled fight against Jake Paul, set to take place on July 20.

“Mike wanted this to be a pro-fight. He wants the war. I respect him for stepping up and try to put an end to me,” Paul said earlier this month.

In another interview with TMZ, Paul was asked if he would be going easy on Tyson due to his age, to which the boxer said, "Absolutely not."

"Because if he has the opportunity to do the same [take the shot] you know damn well he’s going to finish me in embarrassing fashion. So I have to reciprocate that same energy," he said. "Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. The legend must fall."

Jake Paul Appeared On The Same Card As Mike Tyson Before

According to Variety, this is not the first time that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will appear on the same card.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time."

"Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event," Paul added. "I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th."

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Mike Tyson Talks Jake Paul Fight

Tyson confessed to being "scared" of his upcoming fight against Paul. "Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it," Tyson shared with Fox News's Sean Hannity. "That’s my personality."

“Like right now, I’m scared to death," Tyson said. "But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible. always believed that adversity or nervousness, it liked pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn’t have these feelings, I wouldn’t go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them I would never go in the ring."

Tyson later acknowledged Paul's growth in the sport, telling Hannity, "That's not the guy I'm going to be fighting," referring to Paul's social media influencer days. "This guy is going to come and try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to. And he's going to be greatly mistaken."

The Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul fight is set to stream live globally on Netflix on July 20.