Mike Tyson's fight vs. Jake Paul postponed after medical incident

Mike Tyson speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI

June 1 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson's fight has been postponed less than one week after the former heavyweight champion experienced a medical emergency on a flight that involved paramedics.

Tyson, 54, underwent a checkup after the incident Sunday on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," read a statement from Most Valuable Promotions, the fight promoter.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."

The fight was scheduled for July 20 was to be aired on Netflix, with Paul, age 27, from, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike's able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!Stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week http://tudum.com/paulvstyson.

No action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line "Paul vs. Tyson".

It was to be Tyson's return to the ring since his 2020 fight with Roy Jones Jr. Tyson retired in 2005 after his reign as a world heavyweight champ from 1987-1990.

Tyson "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing" during the flight. It was then reported passengers waited 25 minutes on the plane after landing at LAX while paramedics assisted Tyson.

The ex-boxing champ will turn 58 days 10 days later on June 30.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," Tyson said. "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," said Jake Paul. "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake - when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."