Mike Tyson's Boxing Match with Jake Paul Rescheduled After Ulcer Flare-Up: 'Thankful to the Medical Staff That Treated Me'

The pair will now face off on Nov. 15, as Tyson promised that Paul will still be "knocked out"

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Matt Davies/SPP-Px/Shutterstock From Left: Mike Tyson; and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is ready to get back in the ring!

On Friday, June 7, promotion company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that the highly-anticipated fight between the legendary boxer, 57, and the YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, 27, has been rescheduled following Tyson's diagnosis with an ulcer flare-up late last month.

Their match-up is now set for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will also go head-to-head. Tyson and Paul's fight was initially scheduled for July 20 before the health complication.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said in a release shared by MVP.

He added, "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Related: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Postpone Fight as Tyson Is Diagnosed with Ulcer Flare-Up

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix Mike Tyson speaks during a Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference in Arlington, Texas on May 16

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian also noted in the release that the company "worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule" the fight for "a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the [Dallas] Cowboys season."

“We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix," Bidarian continued. "We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Tickets originally purchased for the July fight will be honored in November, MVP announced. The company also shared that those who want a refund can contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line "Paul vs. Tyson" to initiate the process.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As previously reported, the fight was postponed in late May after Tyson had a mid-flight health emergency when he "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," a rep for the athlete told PEOPLE. At the time, the spokesperson said Tyson was "doing great" and was "appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

In Touch reported that Tyson was on board an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles amid the health concern.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," Tyson previously said in a release when the fight was postponed.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon," he continued, before dissing his opponent. "Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.