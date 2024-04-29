Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Is Now An Official Professional Match

Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against Jake Paul is now an official boxing match. ESPN reports the fight is sanctioned and recognized as a professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. The bout will consist of eight two-minute rounds with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves, and the outcome impacting their professional boxing records.

“Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome,” detailed Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian in a statement to ESPN.

“Over the past six weeks, MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to sanction Paul vs. Tyson, and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point.”

Mike Tyson at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on November 19 at The Mayan in Los Angeles, California.

Announced last month, the matchup is scheduled for July 20 at The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx., home of the Dallas Cowboys. A live stream of the fight between the 57-year-old former undisputed world heavyweight champion and the YouTuber turned professional athlete will air on Netflix.

“I take it serious!” detailed Tyson earlier this month, explaining his rigorous gym routine and determination to win the match.

Jake Paul celebrates after scoring a tko in the first round against Ryan Bourland during their cruiserweight fight at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on March 02, 2024 in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Paul has also expressed genuine seriousness about the event.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time,” shared the 27-year-old.

“Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

