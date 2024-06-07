Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match rescheduled

Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against social media star Jake Paul has been rescheduled for November 15, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.

The bout was initially slated for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and streamed on Netflix. Tyson, 57, had an ulcer flareup on a May 26 flight that required medical attention.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T Stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.

“Iron Mike” is one of the greatest boxers of all time. He was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 largely thanks to incredible power in his gloves. Tyson (50-6) had 44 knockouts in his career.

He has not fought professionally since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Paul, a social media star who has boxed professionally since 2020, is 9-1 in his career. He’s defeated former MMA stars in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice), Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. His lone loss was to Tommy Fury, the half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

At 27 years old, Paul is set to face an opponent 30 years older than him. Tyson said he’s not worried about the age gap.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” Tyson said.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

