Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Postponed After Tyson’s Medical Emergency

Mike Tyson’s anticipated fight against Jake Paul has been postponed due to the veteran athlete’s health status. The two were set to face off on July 20 at The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, with the fight live-streaming on Netflix.

A secondary date is set to be announced later this week, per ESPN, with the football stadium remaining the desired location.

“During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” detailed a statement regarding the delay.

Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The news comes after Tyson required medical attention as a result of becoming “nauseous and dizzy” on a flight last month. Additionally, boxer Deontay Wilder has publicly shared concern regarding Tyson’s health ahead of the matchup.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” explained Iron Mike.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The fight is sanctioned and recognized as a professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. Consisting of eight two-minute rounds with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves, the outcome is set to impact both athlete’s professional boxing records.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” detailed Paul.

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs. Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

